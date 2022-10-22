Watauga, Clairmont roads to be closed next week Johnson City Press Johnson City Press Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The northbound lane of Watauga Road near the intersection of Riverview Drive will be closed on Monday and Tuesday while city crews pave in the area.A portion of Clairmont Road will also be closed starting next week, with that closure expected to be in place until Nov. 15 while that roadway is paved.Emergency traffic will not be able to pass. Flaggers and signage will be in place to direct traffic around the construction zone.Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, use caution in the construction zone, and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of workers.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Signage Highway Caution Clairmont Road Zone Flagger Lane Halloween Turkey Shoot Traffic Event Hwy Speed Limit Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR