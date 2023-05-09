Has your property value increased?

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@sixriversmedia.com

Washington County Assessor of Property Scott Buckingham is stepping down from the elected office he has held for nearly 14 years.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told members of the county’s Budget Committee on Tuesday he has been notified by Buckingham that he plans to retire on June 2.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

