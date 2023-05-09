Washington County Assessor of Property Scott Buckingham is stepping down from the elected office he has held for nearly 14 years.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told members of the county’s Budget Committee on Tuesday he has been notified by Buckingham that he plans to retire on June 2.
In a brief letter to Grandy dated May 4, Buckingham writes: “With some hesitation and lots of excitement, I must turn in my resignation as assessor of property of Washington County. They say you know when it’s time … and it is time.
“I have enjoyed representing the citizens of Washington County since 2009. I have done my best to do what’s fair and equitable on the property values of Washington County. As of June 2, 2023, it will be my last day as assessor. Again, I say thanks for the opportunity to serve.”
Greg Matherly, the chairman of the Washington County Commission, said County Clerk Cheryl Storey has notified commissioners of Buckingham’s resignation. He said Tuesday the County Commission will vote at its regular meeting on May 22 to officially accept Buckingham’s resignation.
Matherly said state law requires the commission to name an interim assessor of property within 120 days. He said it has yet to be determined if a special election will be called to fill the term before the next election for assessor of property in August 2024.
“We still have to figure that out,” Matherly said.
Buckingham, a Republican, was himself first appointed by commissioners in August 2009 to fill out an unexpired term of assessor of property following his predecessor’s sudden retirement.
Buckingham, a building contractor since 1991, had previously served eight years as a member of the County Commission, where he represented the Gray and Sulphur Springs communities.
He has been returned to the office three times, last winning re-election in August 2020. Assessor of property will be the only Washington County office on the ballot in next year’s election.
Buckingham grew up in Gray Station, and graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 1978. He is a 1983 graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.