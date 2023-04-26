Tennessee officials have announced $232.7 million in grants for water projects statewide, including $6.3 million for Washington County.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said the 102 grants will be funded with the state’s share of infrastructure money included in the American Rescue Plan Act. TDEC is administering the funds in the form of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure grants.
The state has awarded more than $634.4 million in ARPA grants since August.
Washington County is partnering with the cities of Johnson City and Kingsport and the town of Jonesborough to use its grant funds to address critical water infrastructure needs in the county. Officials in Washington County have been tasked to develop an asset management plan for those funds.
In January, Washington County commissioners approved an interlocal agreement to accept and utilize a $6.3 TDEC grant for waterline extension and improvement projects with the utility systems of Kingsport, the town of Jonesborough and the city Johnson City.
Washington County’s 10% matching portion to receive the grant funds is $965,182.
The state grant funding will cover a portion of a number of specific projects. They include:
• The installation of 16,670 linear feet of waterlines by Johnson City to residents without “clean, potable drinking water” in the areas of Grassy Valley Road, Bill Bennett Road, Pleasant Valley Road, Hartmantown Road, Wilcox Circle and Mulberry Lane. The total cost of the project, which will include the installation of a combination of 6-inch and 8-inch water pipes, is $2.3 million.
• The town of Jonesborough is replacing the pumps at its Charlie Hicks and Bumpus Cove water stations. Officials say the work will allow for better service and increase safety for customers. The total cost of the project, which also includes installing a new water booster pump along I-81, is $1.1 million.
On Monday, commissioners approved a resolution to amend that earlier interlocal agreement to include the installation of waterlines and a pump station on Harmony Road and the Jackson Bridge Road project at the cost of $1.3 million.