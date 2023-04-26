meeting water needs

Washington County commissioners approved a resolution in January accepting a $6.3 million state grant for waterline extension and improvement projects.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

Tennessee officials have announced $232.7 million in grants for water projects statewide, including $6.3 million for Washington County.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said the 102 grants will be funded with the state’s share of infrastructure money included in the American Rescue Plan Act. TDEC is administering the funds in the form of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure grants.

