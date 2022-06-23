The Washington County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information on a missing juvenile from Telford.
Investigators are looking for 15-year-old Ana Estrada Leon. She was last seen on the morning of June 18 at her residence on Sam Aiken Road, near Highway 11-E in Telford.
Leon is a Hispanic female, approximately 5'3 in height and 135 pounds. It is believed that Leon left her residence during the daytime hours on June 18. Upon leaving, all of her social media accounts have been closed and her cellular phone has remained powered off.
Investigators have no leads as to her whereabouts.
Anyone having information on Leon's current location is asked to contact the Washington County Criminal Investigations Division at 423-788-1414.
Tips can also be provided to the Sheriff's Office website at https://imsva91-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.wcso.net&umid=9BD1EB30-E221-4505-B6CC-2F32657E8CCF&auth=123453c1fcf6e014c0e8f2c69982d4b499d522bd-5a5af9223b156cfc483a718adb19d65d016e93d5.
All tips provided will remain anonymous.