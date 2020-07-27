Washington County Schools will be on a virtual schedule beginning Aug. 3, according to a Monday news release.
"All students grades K-12 will be contacted by their schools on August 3rd or as soon thereafter as we possibly can," the release read. "Parents may immediately contact their schools to discuss their home technology needs."
The district can provide computers on a loan basis to any student that needs one, and teachers will be at school to provide learning resources and to interact with students virtually.
Officials said students should understand that a virtual schedule is not a school closure. All students will be held accountable for their school work and should set aside time every day equivalent to the time they would spend at school. Attendance verification from each student will be required every school day.
The district decided to open virtually because of the high COVID-19 infection rate in the region.
"We plan to remain on a virtual schedule for thirty calendar days, but will watch the infection rate and respond accordingly should it fall into an acceptable range according to our established reopening plan," the district said.
All decisions will be in coordination with regional health authorities.
The district encouraged residents to continue practices that will drive down the infection rate, including wearing masks, washing hands frequently and social distancing.