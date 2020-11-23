Washington County recorded its 100th novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) death on Monday, the first Northeast Tennessee county to do so as the region nears the 400 death mark.
Washington County’s grim milestone comes as the region set a record for new infections in a single month, surpassing the record of 5,910 set last month with seven days remaining. Through 23 days in November, the region has recorded 6,265 new cases. A record number of active infections was also reported Monday.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 364 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 21,204.
- 9 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 396.
- 195 new projected inactive cases for a total of 17,907.
- 2,857 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 25, Greene 41, Hancock 2, Hawkins 32, Johnson 9, Sullivan 147, Unicoi 14, Washington 94.
- Active cases by county: Carter 356, Greene 390, Hancock 17, Hawkins 243, Johnson 63, Sullivan 951, Unicoi 139, Washington 742.
Local data analysis
Through 23 days, Northeast Tennessee has already set new monthly records for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as the last record, new cases in a month, fell on Monday. The region reported more than 300 new daily cases for the 10th time this month. From March through October, the region reported more than 300 daily cases six times — all in October.
And that wasn’t the only record that fell on Monday.
The region’s active case count of 2,901 topped the previous high of 2,794 reported on Nov. 16. Overall, active cases increased by 160 regionwide, with increases reported in all but Carter County. Sullivan County reported the largest increase in active cases, with a rise of 90 — 56.25% of the region’s total increase. Washington County reported the second-largest increase, with its count rising by 44.
Monday also saw nine new virus-related deaths reported in the region, with Greene County adding three, while Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties each adding two. Washington County became the first county in the region to report 100-plus deaths — and just the eighth to do so in the state. There have been 396 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since March.
Testing, meanwhile, was up as the region crossed the 2,000 test mark for the first time since last Monday, with 2,048 new tests reported. The positive test rate was above 10% for the 15th consecutive day, however, sitting at 15.14% on Monday.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a slight uptick in hospitalizations after several days of decline in which the system’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 50 over a five-day period. Despite the drop in patients, the number of critical care patients is near a record high for intensive care and tied for a record high for patients on ventilators.
As of Monday, there were 217 (+7) hospitalizations, along with 46 (+7) patients in the ICU and 30 (+1) on ventilators. There were eight (+4) people awaiting test results. Ballad will host its weekly press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
There were 15 new hospitalizations reported in the region on Monday across four counties: Carter (+1), Sullivan (+7), Unicoi (+5) and Washington (+2). Unicoi County’s increase in hospitalizations is likely related to an outbreak of the virus at an Erwin nursing home that has killed 13 and infected 71 as of Friday.
School-age children
There were 40 new cases reported among the region’s school-age children on Monday, with new cases reported in Carter (+3), Greene (+4), Hawkins (+2), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+25) and Washington (+5) counties.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count fell by 12 over the weekend, down to 28 — 21 students and seven employees. There were 37 people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include people who have tested positive or who are awaiting test results. Four new cases were reported on Monday after a record week for new cases since classes returned in August.
In total, 451 have been infected with 423 considered inactive.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA’s active case count was at a record high of 155 on Monday, an increase of 24 from Friday’s count. As of Monday, there were 982 total cases (+39), of which 155 (+24) were active and 780 (+15) were considered inactive. Forty-seven have died (+0).
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 4,074 new cases for a total of 344,550 since tracking began in March.
- 35 new deaths reported for a total of 4,301.
- 2,361 new inactive cases for a total of 296,592 inactive cases.
- 2,091 hospitalizations as of Sunday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 28,457 new tests for a total of 4.3 million.
- 43,657 active cases.
State analysis
Tennessee reported 43,657 active cases on Monday, an all-time high that snaps the previous high of 43,101 recorded on Nov. 16. The record was reached despite the state using a shorter infectious period (14 days vs. 21 days) to calculate active infections, a change made in early September.
Hospitalizations remained at a record level for the ninth-straight day on Monday, with 2,091 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee’s hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 556 are in the ICU and 258 are on ventilators.