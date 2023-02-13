Budget session

The county’s Budget Committee voted last week to hold a workshop Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse. County Mayor Joe Grandy said the meeting will provide members of the Budget Committee and other interested commissioners with what he termed as a bird’s-eye view of county finances.

Washington County commissioners will officially begin their work to draft a new county budget later this week.

