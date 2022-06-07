The Washington County Budget Committee agreed on a tentative plan Tuesday for balancing the county’s proposed $49 million general fund budget for the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
Committee members also agreed to add pay increases for the public safety employees in the new budget. That includes additional county dollars going to the budgets of Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services and the Washington County 911 Emergency Communications District.
To balance the general fund budget, the budget panel asked Sheriff Keith Sexton to decrease his new budget request for his department by $1 million.
The sheriff has requested funds from the county to raise pay across the board in his department by $3 an hour in order to stay competitive with neighboring law enforcement agencies in hiring personnel.
Sexton would also like to hire 20 more deputies in the patrol division and add 12 more employees at the county’s Detention Center.
Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, said the Budget Committee has asked the sheriff “to dial back” some of his budget request so that the county can close a $8 million gap between projected revenues and spending in the proposed general fund budget.
In addition, the county is looking at transferring another $2.5 million from its debt service and using a portion of its the fund balance to erase the deficit. Meredith said the general fund is projected to have $21.7 million remaining in its fund balance when the current budget year ends on June 30.
By rule, the county is obligated to keep at least $15 million (or an amount equal to covering county expenses for four months) in its reserves.
Overall, Meredith said most of the requests for additional funding in the new budget has come for personnel costs.
“The biggest driver in spending has been the inflationary impact on wages,” he said.
On Tuesday, members of the Budget Committee heard from the leaders of two emergency agencies who said they need additional funds from the county to cover salary increases for employees.
Dan Wheeley, chief of the Washington County/Johnson City EMS, said his department is asking for an additional $150,000 in his budget request to provide as much as a 7% wage increase for his employees. He said the pay for his EMS employees are “already well behind” the average salaries for public safety employees in the region.
“It will take time to fix this deficit,” Wheeley said. “We are not able to do it in just one year. This is part of a five-year plan.”
Likewise, Greg Matherly, the director of Washington County’s 911 Emergency Communications District, said he was asking for an additional $100,000 to address a similar pay disparity for his employees. He said he would like to get starting pay up to $15 an hour to remain competitive with the pay for emergency dispatchers in other counties.
“I hope to get pay closer to where it needs to be,” Matherly said. “We have great employees who work hard every day. We invest thousands in training them. That’s a big investment and we’d like to keep them.”