The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing it to stop intake for dogs.
“For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Davis thinks the increase may be due to economic impacts, leaving owners with less disposable income to spend on a pet, or some may be forced to move and can’t take their pet with them for various reasons. The shelter has also seen a huge increase in the number of stray dogs, many of which seem to be abandoned pets as opposed to true strays.
“We are caring for, in the shelter, over 130 dogs,” Davis said. “The biggest thing that we have to make sure happens is we have to have kennel space open for emergency situations, for you know true stray animals that come in. It’s vital that we have empty cages available for both dogs and cats.”
To ensure it has this space, the shelter has had to close intake for dogs, and owner surrenders are required to make an appointment in order to relinquish their dogs. However, cat intake is still currently open, although owner surrenders are still required to make an appointment.
Davis said this practice has often led owners to rehome their pets themselves, which she recommends only if the pet is spayed/neutered and ready for a new home.
Despite the shelter having limited free space, Davis ensured that no animals are in danger of being put down to ease the situation. She said the WCJCAS never euthanizes a healthy animal.
“If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, come and look,” Davis said. “We always remind everyone this is a lifetime commitment. If you’re not ready, don’t come down here, don’t adopt a pet, just because you think something bad is gonna happen.”
For those who may not be able to adopt but want to help, the shelter is beginning to look for foster homes in preparation for kitten season, and dog fosters are needed for puppies or dogs who may need medical care before they are ready for adoption.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.