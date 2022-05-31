Washington County residents now have the ability to reach 911 emergency dispatchers on their mobile phone or device through text. The text-to-911 program is meant to be used by those with hearing impairments or in situations where speaking may place an individual in danger.
The program was originally announced in November 2021 and phone carriers had six months to opt in. The program is now in full swing as carriers have completed necessary preparations.
While the program is up and running, the Washington County Emergency Communications District would prefer that users still make a voice call if possible as voice calls to 911 provide dispatchers with more information than texts, according to Director Greg Matherly. The text program also creates more work for dispatchers, requiring them to use an additional screen and manually reply.
However, if an individual is unable to call during an emergency there are certain steps to keep in mind. It is recommended that users include their location and the type of emergency in their first text. Texts should be sent in plain English without slang or abbreviations. Users should also be prepared to answer questions from the dispatcher.
If users do not receive a timely text response, they are encouraged to contact 911 another way. It is also important to remember that a text or data plan is required to text 911. Messages may also take longer to receive and may not be received in the same order that they were sent. It is also possible they may not be received at all in rare cases, according to the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board.
The TECB is working to initiate text-to-911 programs across the state as emergency services evolve along with modern technology. The goal is to achieve statewide integrated programs by June 2023.
For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/commerce/e911/district-resources/text-to-911.html.