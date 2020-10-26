Washington County commissioners are scheduled to fill a vacancy in their ranks tonight, as well as appoint a judge to serve out a term on the county’s Sessions Court.
Commissioners will be asked to name a successor to Larry England, who resigned from his 7th District seat last month.
The board is also expected to appoint a jurist to fill out the unexpired term of Sessions Court Judge James Nidiffer, who died in September.
Both positions will be on the county’s general election ballot in August 2022.
England, who has served on the commission since 2014, has moved from the 7th District (which includes the Towne Acres/Towne Acres County and Indian Trail precincts). His departure came a month after former Commissioner Gary McAllister stepped down from the board after he moved out of the 13rd District (which covers the Grace West and Fairhaven voting precincts).
That vacancy will be filled by the voters of the 13th District when they go to the polls on Nov. 3. Kenneth Huffine, a Republican, is the only candidate running for the seat.
As a result of of the two resignations, the commission is down to 13 voting members. Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said last week he “anticipates there will be several votes taken” before eight members agree on a new member.
“We are getting a large amount of interest about this appointment from the public,” Matherly said, noting there have been as many as six names mentioned as likely candidates for the 7th District seat.
They include former Johnson City Commissioners Marcy Walker and P.C. Snapp and former Washington County Constable Scott Keith Holly.
Registered voters had an opportunity to submit names for the commission to consider prior to the board’s monthly meeting. County voters can also voice their suggestions when commissioners meet at 6 p.m. today at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.
A commissioner must make a nomination from the floor for the name to be considered.
That same procedure will be used in filling the vacancy on the Washington County Sessions Court. In August, Gov. Bill Lee named Janet Vest Hardin, a former assistant district attorney general, to serve temporarily as a special judge while Nidiffer was on sick leave.
Nidiffer died a month later from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Matherly said Nidiffer’s death created a judicial vacancy that state law requires the commission to fill within 120 days. The chairman said he expects commissioners “to discuss the appointment process” when it looks to fill the vacancy tonight.
He said the timetable requires the board to make the appointment by December. Matherly said commissioners could decide Hardin, who was among 15 candidates vetted by a gubernatorial panel for the special judgeship, should continue in the role.