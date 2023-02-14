The Judy & Doug Lowrie Spay & Neuter Clinic officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, capping off a construction process that broke ground in October 2021.
"This clinic is truly a generational change," said County Commissioner and Washington County/Johnson City Animal Control Board member Ken Huffine.
The clinic is attached to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 3411 N. Roan St., and will offer low-cost spay and neuter services to the public — and help the shelter get its pets adopted out faster.
"We have so many animals that come into the shelter, 4,000 animals each year, and we make sure nothing leaves the shelter unless they're spayed or neutered first," said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. "Being able to have this facility where we can literally walk out one door and into another, have the animals looked at if they have a medical need or emergency that happens, we can have immediate care given to those animals.
"And being able to have the animal spayed and neutered quickly means that they can come in, they can be fixed and in two days they can be ready for their forever home," said Davis. "The shorter amount of time that they stay here in the shelter, the better it is for the animal and the more space we'll have for animals to come in."
Davis said there were times where she felt the clinic would never come to fruition, but standing outside the front door as dozens toured the facility, she couldn't help but smile.
"We have such an amazing, giving community," Davis said.
For more information and to make an appointment for the spay and neuter program please call 423-722-5660 or text 423-850-4071, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.