The Elizabethton Veterans Oversight Committee met Wednesday to examine the latest addition to the Carter County Veterans Walk of Honor and to plan for the Veterans Day observance at the site. Oversight Committee members, from left, Tom Hitchcock, Andy Wetzel, Mike Barnett and Bill Carter met with Elizabethton City Engineer and Programs Manager Matthew Balog.

ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who have served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.

That is the reason the walls have gotten longer, to make space available for new veterans who were honorably discharged or who continue to serve. That is the reason for Phase 3 of the building of the wall. This newly constructed section provides space for another 261 bricks. The section already has had 63 new bricks installed, leaving space to honor an additional 198 veterans.

