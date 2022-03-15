ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton was about filled with voters on Tuesday night, who were wanting to hear from candidates in the upcoming Carter County elections.
The event was the Carter County Candidate Forum and it was organized by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. The event was moderated by retired Washington County Sessions Judge John Kiener.
The event began with an informal meet-and-greet in the theater and lobby as voters had a chance to speak one-on-one with candidates from mayor and sheriff to constables. The candidates were free to distribute their election campaign paraphernalia, from stickers and buttons to t- shirts and literature.
Following the meet-and-greet, Kiener took control of the event and began the more structured forum part of the program. This was designed to give the candidates in the contested countywide races of county clerk, trustee, mayor and sheriff.
There was quite a long list of candidates and Kiener made sure the each candidates kept their answers concise.
There were a few candidates who did not participate, including the two incumbents who are being challenged.
Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and County Clerk Mary Gouge did not participate.
Another candidate for sheriff, Kim Birchfield, also did not participate.
There were a couple of independent candidates who won’t be on the ballot until the August general election who did join the candidates in the May primary. They were Devon Buck for mayor and Rocky Croy for sheriff.
The absence of Lunceford and Birchfield made the sheriff’s race responses less heated. The three sheriff’s candidates who did participate, Rocky Croy, Mike Fraley and Thomas Smith, all served together in the sheriff’s department for many years until retirement. All spoke about bringing back programs that have been eliminated in the past few years, including using non-violent inmates to pick up litter and do work on county buildings and football stadiums.
Fraley said when he was over the SRO program, he used to have inmates repaint the football stadium every summer, at a cost of $200,000 per stadium. He said it was “free labor.”
All of the candidates said when they started their careers at the sheriff’s department there were four officers on each patrol shift. They all said the number remains at four per shift, even through the number of officers employed is now much larger. They all said the jobs needed to be readjusted to bring more officers out patrolling.
Croy said “We still have four employees on a shift. The more people you put on a patrol, the lower the crime rate.”
Smith spoke about his recent work to develop a countywide emergency communications system. He agreed with the other candidates in saying the communications system did not belong to the sheriff’s office, that it belonged to the county. He said the communications system should be opened back to the constables.
The candidates for mayor were Buck, Mike Ensor, Danny Ward and Patty Woodby.
Woodby is the current mayor and she highlighted her recent efforts to grow the county’s skilled education through the redesign of the Workforce Development Complex to help promote “the skilled education” efforts. She spoke of the governor’s visit last year to see the county’s efforts and plans for continuing to grow the program.
All of the candidates also discussed the recent news that Watauga Lake has been designated as a Bill Dance Signature Lake. All saw that as a positive impact for the county. “We have got to take advantage of that,” Ensor said.
Ward said “We need to promote our lake.”
There were some variation on how the candidates proposed to spend the federal recovery funds from the pandemic. Some felt the employees who placed themselves in harm’s way every day during the pandemic should receive some of the funds. Buck said these employees are “very underpaid for their job. That was a big task.”
Ensor agreed. “The recovery fund needs to go to the people who worked during the pandemic ... who put their lives on the lines for us.”
Woodby said some of the funding should be used to improve the county’s public water infrastructure. There are sill sections of the county that do not have public water. She said communications was another important expenditure of the funds.