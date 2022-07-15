Carter County election worker Debra Bowman hands a bottle of cold water to voter Ronald Brown on the first day of early voting at the Carter County Election Commission office at 116 Holston Ave. Brown is 82 years old and he said he has voted in every election since he became old enough to cast a ballot. Bowman also has a lengthy record of voting and working in elections.
ELIZABETHTON — Turnout was light for the first day of early voting in Carter County on Friday. Administrator of elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the total number of voters who came to election commission office at 116 Holston Ave. was only 206. There were also 43 votes cast at nursing homes in the county, giving a first day total of 249 votes.
That figure compares with the last county general election four years ago, when 362 votes were cast on the first day and at nursing homes during early voting in July 2018. That year featured some heated races including the mayor’s race, where incumbent mayor Leon Humphrey was facing a stiff challenge for a third term from Rusty Barnett. There were also heated contests in the state Republican Primary for governor.
While there was no waiting at the polling place for most of the day, there were many candidates waiting in the parking lot outside the 100 foot boundary for elections. Many of the candidates spent some or all of the voting hours in the parking lot, passing out literature and other items to voters on their way to the election office.
Tanner-Harris said the busiest time was in the morning, after the polls opened at 9 a.m. Following the initial crowd, there were no lines for most of the day. For those who were prepared and knowledgeable about the ballot, the vote could be quickly cast, even with a couple of dozen judges from across the state that voters are deciding whether to retain or replace. Voting was finished for the day at 4:30 p.m.
Voters can vote on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. The polls will be closed on Sunday. Early voting will continue next week, with polls open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23, and July 30. Voters must present a Tennessee drivers license or federal identification with a photograph of the voter on the identification.
In addition to the county general election, there are also state primaries for the Republican and Democrat parties.
