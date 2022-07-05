ELIZABETHTON — Political campaigns have a way of creating a rift in even the strongest of friendships. In Carter County, the race for sheriff is usually one of the hottest races on the ballot. But this year’s contest involves two families who have worked together and gone through hardships together for several decades.
In the Aug. 4 election, Republican nominee Mike Fraley is being challenged by independent candidate Rocky Croy. The two candidates have known each other and worked together their entire working lives. Croy retired as a captain with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and Fraley retired as a lieutenant in the same department. They worked together for decades.
But their families have known each other much longer. Both their fathers had careers with the Elizabethton Police Department, where both Clyde Croy and Bill Fraley retired as captains.
“I always hade a good relationship with Clyde,” Bill said in a recent interview. While they always seemed to be working on opposite shifts, they knew each other and their families. For most of their lives, Clyde and Bill have pretty much thought alike and agreed with each other. That has changed this election season.
“My son has the attributes that will make him a good sheriff, he listens to people and is honest with them. … He has also proven to be a good administrator,” Clyde said.
“My son has dedicated his life to law enforcement. He has a great deal of knowledge, but he welcomes good ideas and surrounds himself with good people,” Bill said.
Unlike their children, Bill and Clyde are both first generation law enforcement officers.
Bill was a commercial truck driver who was looking for another job after being laid off in 1974. He wanted to stay close to home, so he applied for a job with the Elizabethton Police Department and was accepted. He made sergeant in 1980 and captain in 1988. He retired in 2010.
Clyde had been laying brick when he put in an application with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department under George Papantoniou in 1976. Nine months later he moved to the Elizabethton Police Department. He was promoted to sergeant in 1988, and captain in 2000. He retired in 2005.
In addition to advancing in their careers, both men were also raising families. Bill was the father of Mike and another boy, Brian, who grew up to be a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Meanwhile, Rocky was to become the second generation of the Croy family to go into law enforcement. This year, another generation reached the rank of captain, when Rocky’s son and Clyde’s grandson, Matthew Croy, was promoted to captain in the Elizabethton Police Department.
Although the fathers both worked with the EPD, and both sons worked for the CCSD, there were plenty of opportunities to work together. Clyde remembers an early time in Rocky’s career when the police department had made a drug bust, but somehow the department’s money could not be found.
“It must have been hidden in the house where we made the arrest, but no one could find it,” Clyde said. After searching, he said Rocky, volunteered to stay at the house to keep someone else from retrieving the money. Rocky had also received a tip about a hiding spot where drugs were sometimes placed. Rocky checked the spot, then called his dad to let him know he had found the money.
“That shows his honesty,” Clyde said. “That money had not been marked and the serial numbers were not recorded. If Rocky had not turned the money in, the department would have just been out its drug fund money.”
Bill learned more about his son’s commitment to law enforcement when Mike was shot four times by Norman Dunn in Hampton in 1994. “Getting shot is always in the back of your mind,” Bill said. “But the fear became reality when Capt. Mike Peters of the Elizabethton Police Department came to him and said Mike had been badly hurt. Peters drove Bill to the hospital.
Bill recalled how his son was cut open from his chest to his abdomen during the surgery. Despite the ordeal, he said Mike went back to work just five months later.
When he returned to the sheriff’s department, Mike was not able to drive. He was assigned to work in investigations, under the direction of Rocky. It was not the first time Rocky and Mike had ridden together in a patrol car. Rocky said that when Mike was just starting out his career, they rode together.
So, the connections go back decades. Both Clyde and Bill believe deeply that their son will prove to be a great asset to the county, but both men have seen their son’s opponent grow up as well.
Despite their deep desire for their son to be elected sheriff, neither man would say anything against the other’s son. They had also seen that man grow up from boyhood to become outstanding law enforcement officers.
When asked for a reason why voters should elect his son, Bill referred to the 10-step plan that Mike said he will implement as sheriff. Those are: “change the mindset, more officers on the streets, better retention of employees, streamline job duties, working with others, honor obligations, community input, continual training for all, fair treatment for everyone, accessible.”
The first point Clyde made was that his son treats people with respect. “I try but I don’t do as good a job as Rocky.”
He also said his son has proven to be a good administrator in holding down nearly every senior post within the sheriff’s department.
“I wouldn’t say anything against Mike,” Clyde said. “It is just that Rocky is the best candidate for sheriff.”
“I have listened to what Mike has said,” Bill said. “I think he can accomplish the things he has promised.”