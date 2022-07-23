ELIZABETHTON — A long-time member of the board of directors of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has been appointed vice chairman of the organization.
Charles Dean Von Cannon has recently accepted the position. He replaces Kenneth Treadway, who is now serving as chairman. Von Cannon has served on the board since 2012, representing the Carter County region.
“Mr. Von Cannon’s experience in business and community service has been, and will continue to be, an asset to our agency,” said Tim Jaynes, the executive director of the agency.
In announcing the appointment, the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency recognized several other organization that Von Cannon is also a member. He currently serves as a Carter County Commissioner. He serves on the board of the East Tennessee Christian Home, he is a member of the Elizabethton/Carter County Foundation of the East Tennessee Foundation, and he is a member of the National Education Association and the Tennessee EducationAssociation. He also serves in leadership roles in several other community organizations. In the private sector, Von Cannon operates a small business incubator in a portion of the old Bemberg Rayon plant.
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency provides tools, education and support as part of the National Community Action Partnership. The agency serves eight Northeast Tennessee counties: Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicom and Washington. Some of the programs it promotes are: Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and Weatherization Assistance Program.
