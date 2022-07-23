Charles Von Cannon

ELIZABETHTON — A long-time member of the board of directors of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has been appointed vice chairman of the organization.

Charles Dean Von Cannon has recently accepted the position. He replaces Kenneth Treadway, who is now serving as chairman. Von Cannon has served on the board since 2012, representing the Carter County region.

