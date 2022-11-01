Keep Carter County Beautiful

Last Saturday a group of volunteers that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from Americorps and another group from the Roan Mountain community helped put up some of the wayfaring signs around the county. The wayfaring signs are intended to help visitors and residents from different areas of the county find the beauty spots and landmarks of Carter County.

 Keep Carter County Beautiful

ELIZABETHTON — It will be a little easier to take a drive through the beautiful sections of Carter County as wayfinding signs are being installed to some of the landmarks in the area.

Last weekend, a group that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from Americorps and another group from the Roan Mountain community helped put up some of the wayfaring signs around the county. One of the signs was especially meaningful for the Roan Mountain citizens. Earlier this year, the community held a park dedication ceremony honoring the many contributions made to the community by resident Erik C. Anderson, including his dedication to the community park. After the park was named for Anderson, the community installed a wayfaring map and a sign naming the park for Anderson.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you