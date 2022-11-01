Last Saturday a group of volunteers that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from Americorps and another group from the Roan Mountain community helped put up some of the wayfaring signs around the county. The wayfaring signs are intended to help visitors and residents from different areas of the county find the beauty spots and landmarks of Carter County.
ELIZABETHTON — It will be a little easier to take a drive through the beautiful sections of Carter County as wayfinding signs are being installed to some of the landmarks in the area.
Last weekend, a group that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from Americorps and another group from the Roan Mountain community helped put up some of the wayfaring signs around the county. One of the signs was especially meaningful for the Roan Mountain citizens. Earlier this year, the community held a park dedication ceremony honoring the many contributions made to the community by resident Erik C. Anderson, including his dedication to the community park. After the park was named for Anderson, the community installed a wayfaring map and a sign naming the park for Anderson.
On Saturday, eleven volunteers installed additional wayfaring signs at the Happy Valley Trails Park and the Hershel Julian Landing on the Doe River.
These and other wayfaring signs to be erected around the county were funded through a Tourism Enhancement Grant that the county applied for through the Tennessee Department of Tourism. The total amount provided by the grant was $51,400.
Ross Garland, who was a Carter County Commissioner at the time and vice president of Keep Carter County Beautiful, spearheaded the grant and facilitated the signs’ creation. Garland worked with Seth Hice of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce Tourism to design the location maps and identify many of the county’s parks, recreational features and points of interest.
“We decided we should make it easier for people who want to see our attractions, many are right on the state highways and some are out of the way but are easily accessible on good roads,” Garland said. Some signs highlight attractions inside Elizabethton and the city’s Hampton Watershed Trail in Hampton. Garland said Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains helped with those.
“Seth Hice did a really great job on the project,” Garland said. “He already had a computer map of some of the locations we needed and he added some more locations. We had the help of a lot of people.”
After all the locations were identified and the signs needed for each were determined, Garland went to Snyder Signs in Johnson City to manufacture the signs.
“They did a really fine job, and Charity Sparks, who works for Snyder, was really helpful.”
The signs identify places like the Tweetsie Trail, Blue Hole Falls, Gap Creek Park, the Elizabethton Covered Bridge, Hampton Watershed Trails, Hershel Julian Landing, Green Bridge Landing and the Eric C. Anderson Community Park.