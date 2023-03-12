Visit Johnson City listed the Tri-cities as the third top market for visitors in 2022 based on data from Arrivalist, an organization that tracks destination marketing.
The Tri-cities came only behind Knoxville and the Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville/Anderson area. Data from Smith Travel Report and City of JC revealed that the occupancy and average daily rates for accommodations in Johnson City were up 10% over 2021 numbers.
This 10% increase resulted in nearly $2.7 million of lodging taxes being collected in 2022. Leisure and hospitality industry sales tax collection also increased 24% in Washington County compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to preliminary data from the TN Department of Revenue.
The annual report also noted that in 2021, Washington county households paid $427 less in taxes due to taxes generated by tourism at the state and local levels, with $281.37 million of direct visitor spending being produced in the county. This was slightly below pre-pandemic expenditures, but a full recovery was expected in 2022.
In 2022, $12.3 million of direct visitor spending came through hosted events. Visit Johnson City continues to focus on events involving sports, motorcycles and small meeting groups, among other things, according to the report.
Such events include the Meet The Mountains Festival and Candy Land Christmas. Events to look out for in 2023 include pickleball championships, USA softball girls’ 18U fastpitch national championships, a Jehovah’s Witness convention and much more.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.