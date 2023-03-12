Visit Johnson City listed the Tri-cities as the third top market for visitors in 2022 based on data from Arrivalist, an organization that tracks destination marketing.

The Tri-cities came only behind Knoxville and the Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville/Anderson area. Data from Smith Travel Report and City of JC revealed that the occupancy and average daily rates for accommodations in Johnson City were up 10% over 2021 numbers.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you