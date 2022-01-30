Editor’s note: The names of victims in this article have been changed for their protection, and their stories have been verified.
Victims of abuse, harassment, stalking or any other crime where they are the target of another person often find telling their story difficult and painful, and they often feel shamed.
When they seek an order of protection, they do so with the hope that law enforcement can provide protection for them. But the lengths to which someone will go to violate orders of protection vary.
Some people who are served with an order will obey it at all costs. Others cannot be deterred by a piece of paper with a judge’s signature. Here are the stories of three women who removed themselves from being victims to being survivors.
June and Fred
June’s experience with getting an order of protection spans two states; she said Tennessee has a failing system. But she had to escape from where she was in order to protect herself and her pets.
She had known Fred earlier in her life, and married him after reconnecting on social media in the mid-2000s.
Over the course of their marriage, Fred, a non-combat veteran, began to exhibit outbursts of anger and verbally assaulted June. Even though he only laid a hand on her once — there is a pending criminal case — investigators told her that his actions equated to physical abuse on top of the mental, emotional and verbal abuse.
In some ways, June is a statistic in that she fled her abuser and returned numerous times. But she fears that before the situation is over she might be another statistic.
“I don’t think I’ll survive this,” she said in a shaky voice, with tears spilling from her eyes. June believes that as long as Fred remains free on the criminal case, her life is in grave danger.
She’s done everything she can to protect herself, but somehow Fred always seems to skirt those measures and cover his tracks to make it hard for law enforcement to connect him to a continuing barrage of contact he attempts to have with her, primarily through social media at this point.
June said even at times Fred’s been in jail, the harassment continued through his friends.
She’s seen it all in the several years since finally leaving Fred for good, including fake phone numbers, fake emails and fake social media accounts.
Because they were married, and the last time she fled she was unable to take many belongings, June said Fred has access to all her passwords, their bank accounts and her personal documentation of what had been going on during the years they were together.
The criminal case against him has languished in the court system with little relief in sight.
June said she has what she said is proof that Fred has threatened her and contacted her in obscure ways, but investigators and prosecutors told her there’s not enough to charge him with violating the order of protection.
So why did she return to the abusive relationship nearly a dozen times?
Early on, it was to just get the constant texting and phone calls to stop. Plus, Fred always seemed to have that excuse that he would stop the mistreatment and be a better person.
Unfortunately for June — and many other women in similar situations — that never happened.
It only got worse.
“Any time I would leave, he would constantly text me, call me, harass me, to the point I just needed it to stop. That would be part of the reason I would go back, just so it would stop,” she said.
The last time she left, June was once again chased from her home, grabbing what she could as she escaped. Still, the threats and harassment continued and is continuing, she said.
“People have misconceptions and prejudices that when someone does something evil to you you’re supposed to stop loving them immediately. I wish you did, but you don’t,” June said.
“It’s almost like an addiction because it progresses and continues to get worse. That cycle of ‘I’ll do better,’ and it is better for a time is part of the manipulation. It takes your guard down and you believe it. Then it gets worse.”
Even away from her abuser, June still experiences the emotional trauma from him.
“It’s not stopping. He’s not going to suddenly and magically stop being obsessed with me or he would have done it” already.
June said she’s had to go as far as having constant surveillance where she currently lives, and one of the hardest things was having to tell friends and relatives what to do if she ever goes missing.
June isn’t giving up by any stretch of the imagination, and she’s willing to fight for her life. But her story is just one of many examples of how orders of protection can fail to protect victims, especially those in a domestic abuse situation.
June also said there needs to be improvements in the justice system to protect victims of domestic abuse, and people should believe victims, especially when there’s proof.
“I think we need to be taken seriously. I think law enforcement needs serious training on what domestic violence, especially stalking, looks like,” June said. “I think (police) need to stop being afraid of social media and start doing more because this is the world in which we live.
“I think we need to get rid of people in the system who are gaslighting victims, especially if it’s the victim’s assistants who are doing it.
“Honestly, bottom line, start enforcing the law. In my case there’s a lot that just comes down to negligence.
“I am very evidently being terrorized, stalked and harassed. I’ve gone to all lengths to protect myself and bring attention to it. I keep being told I’ve done everything I’m supposed to do … and have consistently been ignored by the system.”
Still, June doesn’t call herself a victim. Even with those moments of doubt, June is a survivor.
Rose
Rose’s case was not domestic-related and it occurred when she was a teenager in a junior sports league. The issue she had was with an adult connected to the league who, according to Rose, created safety concerns for not only her, but also her teammates.
In the league, the team traveled to other locations for competitions, and she said on one occasion the person she tried to get the order of protection on covered the bus driver’s eyes while crossing a long bridge.
That was enough to scare Rose for her own safety. Then harassment situations began to happen. With her parents, Rose went to the police department to file a report on the harassment, which ultimately led to her seeking an order of protection.
The ex parte order — or temporary order — was granted, but the person was never served. Rose said she felt like someone was warning the person when an officer was going to the person’s house to serve it.
“Personally, I think the order of protection didn’t do a whole lot,” Rose said. “The justice system fails to look at some of the extenuating circumstances. I don’t know how you fail to serve a paper on a person when you know where they are.”
During that time, the person’s spouse was fired from their job and Rose said she was blamed for that.
Rose said practice sessions began to become more tense and eventually she quit the league. Since that time, there has been no contact between her and the other person.
Hannah
When Hannah met Joey, it was the most innocent type of encounter, but it turned out to be one of the worst experiences of her life, and it has continued for nearly a decade.
There was an immediate attraction between them, she said, and Joey was generous and kind to her in the beginning.
It was all a lie, she said.
“Not one of the people I met at bars turned out to be like him,” she said.
From the things Joey told her in the beginning, Hannah thought he’d been handed the “short end of the deal,” all his life.
“As all narcissists are, they’re good talkers, they’re good at grooming you (and) you don’t see the truth until it’s too late to get out.”
Hannah has spent many years trying to “get out,” but the mind control Joey had over her affects her still. And in indirect ways, she believes he’s made it clear that he still intends to control her.
While things were great in the beginning, along the way there were little changes in how Joey treated her. It wasn’t something that stood out like a sore thumb, but in retrospect, she now sees the progressive control and abuse to which she was subjected.
“Looking back, it was a matter of a few months,” before the abuse started. “But that’s in hindsight and (now) seeing red flags that can easily go undetected. It was a year before the first physical assault.”
As she recalled and talked about the past years with Joey, Hannah paced the floor with a terrified look on her face, tears in her eyes, fear in her voice.
Much like June, Hannah has evidence of death threats she knows came from Joey, but she wasn’t named in the veiled comments. As such, law enforcement can’t charge him.
Also as in June’s case, Hannah’s situation crosses jurisdictional boundaries, but one difference is the other jurisdiction has a little more teeth to keep tabs on Joey.
She also has an order of protection that forbids Joey to have any contact with her. But just like June, it seems to just be a piece of paper that brings her little comfort.
“It was granted immediately. I had assistance from the Family Justice Center. They provided an advocate to go to court with me and they provided me with an attorney to go with me,” she said.
Her attorney only presented half the evidence that Hannah was in danger before the judge stopped the proceeding and immediately granted the permanent protective order.
In the first month, Joey violated the order dozens of times. It started with mail from the jail where Joey was incarcerated on other charges.
Hannah said corrections systems apparently don’t have a solid platform to screen letters inmates send to their victims. When his letters were finally flagged, he used different return addresses of other inmates or had inmates mail letters to their own people on the outside who then delivered them to Hannah.
If Joey was out of jail, he actively stalked her. If he was in jail, his friends would stalk her. She lost her job and had her life and the lives of her daughter and other relatives threatened numerous times.
“I have a security system, I have an order of protection, I have a firearm but I’m afraid to step outside my house,” Hannah said.
Hannah said it’s difficult to help other women in situations like hers because making the break from an abuser is difficult.
“I would love to be able to say ‘get out, talk to somebody, understand you’re not alone; and with determination you can survive,’” she said.
“It’s extremely difficult to explain the effects of the abuse,” Hannah said. “It’s a lifetime of reminders that bring you to your knees. The orders of protection are basically paperwork ... a trail to lead to arrests if and when they decide to turn their anger your direction. For me, I know and accept it probably doesn’t protect me, but it gives me a paper trail to protect my daughter.
“I wish it did more. I wish the system did more. I wish abusers received stiffer penalties. And I wish there was a magic pill to heal your soul. Unfortunately, those things just don’t exist right now, But if we can stand together, we can make a difference. We just have to admit there’s a problem and work to find a solution,” she said.
“There is a life outside of that (abuse) but it’s not easy. If I could help one other person, maybe it would be worth what I went though.
“I’m not doing it pretty, but I’m still breathing.”