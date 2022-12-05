ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the Siam community. The man was identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of 106 Countryside Drive.
Cynthia Ellis, 69, also of 106 Countryside Drive has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Gilbertson’s death.
Deputies of the sheriff’s department responded to the gunshot incident at the home shared by Gilbertson and Ellis around 8 a.m. When the deputies arrived, Ellis was waiting outside the home and was immediately detained by the officers. She was identified as Ellis. Inside the home, officers found Gilbertson, who was suffering from three gunshot wounds. The Carter County Rescue Squad transported Gilbertson for medical treatment, but he died of his injuries during the trip to the hospital.
Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation interviewed Ellis at the sheriff’s office. According to the arrest warrant, Ellis told investigators that she had departed her residence at 6:30 a.m. and returned at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday. Ellis said she went into the kitchen to make breakfast and Gilbertson was at the stove. She told investigators she asked him to move and verbal argument began. Ellis said she went to her bedroom to get her gun and cell phone. She said Gilbertson followed her. She said Gilbertson stood in front of her, blocking the door and that they were still arguing.
According to the warrant, Ellis said she drew the gun and pointed at the floor. Gilbertson asked “are you going to shoot me?” She said Gilbertson reached for her arm and then she shot at Gilbertson in the area of his waist, groin and leg. She said Gilbertson told her “you shot me, you’re going to jail.” She said Gilbertson raised both arms to grab her and she shot him in the chest. She said Gilbertson left the bedroom and walked to the kitchen to get the phone. She said she followed him into the kitchen and Gilbertson was 8 to 10 feet away from her and fired a third shot after he turned towards her. She said her brother, Andrew Parker, came in and began to render aid to Gilbertson.
Parker told investigators that he heard Ellis arrive home from the gym. He said he heard Ellis tell Gilbertson at least twice to get out of her way. He said Gilbertson told her “I’m not in your way.” Parker said he heard scuffling and then heard one shot. He then heard Gilbertson say, “you shot me”. He then heard another shot. He came out of his bedroom and saw Gilbertson walking into the kitchen. Parker said Gilbertson was attempting to call 911, but couldn’t, so Parker did.
Ellis appeared in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday on the first-degree murder charge. Judge Keith Bowers Jr., appointed a public defender for Ellis and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 19. Bowers set bond at $500,000.