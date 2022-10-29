ELIZABETHTON — Vandals struck the Old Highland Cemetery at the summit of Tipton Street this week. The vandals knocked over large headstones from several graves of prominent family members of early Elizabethton families, including the Tipton and Viall families.
Brothers Joe and Edwin Alexander spent Friday afternoon looking at the vandalism. They said there did not appear to be any newly broken stones and the only repairs would be to remount headstones on their pedestals. They said several funeral homes have volunteered their services to remount the headstones, so there should not be much expense for the cemetery company in making repairs. The brothers said the vandalism “was unfortunate,” but things will be brought back to the previous peaceful and serene conditions.
“The Elizabethton Police Department got right on it,” Joe Alexander said. There have been no charges placed at this time.
Joe Alexander is the president of the Carter County Cemetery Company and Ed Alexander is the secretary treasurer. Kitty Alexander is vice president. The ministers of three Elizabethton churches — First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, and First Christian Church — also serve on the board of directors.
Joe Alexander said the nonprofit company was started in 1971, with father E.C. Alexander Jr. serving as the first president. The company manages the trust established for the upkeep and perpetual care of the old section of the cemetery. “The trust was established through the generosity of the Tipton and Viall families, who have members buried in the old cemetery,” Joe Alexander said.
Maintenance in the newer section of the cemetery is paid for by the families who have members buried there. The vandalism appears to have been confined to the older section.
Joe Alexander said there has been a GoFundMe account set up which claims to be collecting funds for information leading to the arrest of the vandals and donating the funds to the cemetery if no one is prosecuted. Joe said that no one has contacted the board of directors about setting up such an account and no authorization has been given for a GoFundMe account by the cemetery company.