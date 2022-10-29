Old Highland Cemetery

Brothers Joe, right, and Edwin Alexander behind one of the overturned headstones at Old Highland Cemetery. The Alexanders said local funeral homes have volunteered to remount the damaged markers.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Vandals struck the Old Highland Cemetery at the summit of Tipton Street this week. The vandals knocked over large headstones from several graves of prominent family members of early Elizabethton families, including the Tipton and Viall families.

Brothers Joe and Edwin Alexander spent Friday afternoon looking at the vandalism. They said there did not appear to be any newly broken stones and the only repairs would be to remount headstones on their pedestals. They said several funeral homes have volunteered their services to remount the headstones, so there should not be much expense for the cemetery company in making repairs. The brothers said the vandalism “was unfortunate,” but things will be brought back to the previous peaceful and serene conditions.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

