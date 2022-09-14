VA Excellence in Patient Experience Award

The VA was awarded the Excellence in Patient Experience Award on Sept. 7.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home was presented with the Excellence in Patient Experience Award by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony on Sept. 7.

The award recognizes the Quillen VAMC for its dedication and exceptional experience delivered to veterans and employees, according to a press release.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

