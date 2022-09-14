The James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home was presented with the Excellence in Patient Experience Award by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony on Sept. 7.
The award recognizes the Quillen VAMC for its dedication and exceptional experience delivered to veterans and employees, according to a press release.
The annual award is presented to VA medical facilities for efforts to prioritize patient experience and for measures in the following criteria: Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients, Patient-Centered Medical Home Overall Rating of the Provider, SHEP Inpatient Overall Rating of the Hospital, Veterans Signal Trust (customer survey), and All Employee Survey Best Place to Work scores, according to the release.
“I am immensely proud of the work our staff accomplished to enhance our provision of quality care to veterans,” Quillen Director Dean B. Borsos said. “Receiving this award illustrates our employees have embraced good patient experience practices by continuously focusing on the veterans we serve. Veterans have a champion on their side when it comes to our stellar employees.”
Quillen was one of 13 award finalists after scoring highly among other VA facilities for the criteria and submitting a narrative response detailing its commitment to improving the patient and employee experience, according to the release. Responses were scored using the Likert scale and based upon the VA’s Patient Experience Framework requirements.
The framework focuses on seven categories including: leadership, culture, patient communication, employee engagement, environment, voice of the veteran and measurement and improvement.
“At James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, we focus on improving the patient and employee experience by engaging our most important asset, our employees, to provide outstanding veteran-centric services with high quality outcomes enabled by compassion, innovation, and empowerment,” Borsos said.
