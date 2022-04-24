The Upper East Tennessee Fiddlers Convention is returning to Flag Pond on Saturday for its fourth run.
The convention is a collaboration between East Tennessee State University’s Appalachian Studies department and Rocky Fork State Park, and celebrates the region’s old-time music history.
“It’s a social and community gathering of musicians and music lovers,” said Roy Andrade, director of old-time music at ETSU. “It’s a place where they can come together for a weekend and camp and dance and listen to music and eat food, and it’s about fellowship, really.”
The convention draws talent from around the region to compete in several categories, which Andrade said is an Appalachian tradition.
“It’s a music contest,” said Andrade. “Fiddlers’ contests go back to the 18th century. There’s a very long tradition in Appalachia of gatherings where contestants basically compete.”
The youth competition begins at 10 a.m., and participants can compete in the old-time fiddle or old-time banjo categories. The main competition begins at 1 p.m. and categories include traditional song, old-time fiddle, old-time banjo, dance and stringband. There will be a supper break from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and the contest finals will begin at 8 p.m.
Registration for the competition begins on-site at 8 a.m., and first-, second- and third-place winners in each category will receive a prize. There are roughly $4,200 worth of prizes up for grabs, and prizes range from $600 for the hottest string band to a shabby pair of sunglasses for the shyest fiddler.
The Upper East Tennessee Fiddlers Convention will take place at the Flag Pond school at 4399 Old Asheville Highway on April 30. Admission is $10 and camping is available for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the convention or for a list of competition rules, visit www.otfiddlersconvention.com.
