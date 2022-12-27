Jonesborough Utility Department Crews have repaired at least 19 leaks since Monday morning and are working 24 hours a day to combat the issue as Washington County has declared a state of emergency.
According to a press release sent out by the town, some of those were smaller, lateral leaks, and utility workers are seeing an encouraging improvement in tank levels.
Crews will continue to work around the clock until all lines are restored, and Jonesborough leaders are continuing to ask residents to conserve water as best they can for the duration of the outage.
“We are saddened our community has been burdened with this loss of service, but determined to restore water to effected areas as quickly as possible,” Mayor Chuck Vest said. “We also owe a debt of gratitude to our workers that have worked tirelessly in terrible conditions for days and often searching for leaks in areas they too live.”
Jonesborough officials are working to identify leaks in over 500 miles of water lines, and the lines serve 13,000 customers. Impacts are systemwide, according to a previous press release.
The water line issues came after a severe Arctic cold front dropped temperatures around the country to near record lows over the weekend. Northeast Tennessee experienced temperatures near zero degrees while wind chills were below zero for most of that time.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said the Washington County Emergency Operations Center was activated on Monday morning to help with the situation, and two emergency water distribution centers were created on Monday as crews worked to address leaks that had been pinpointed in several distribution lines.
Continued Water Distribution
Water distribution continued on Tuesday, and will remain in place on Wednesday. Residents can pick up water on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at Lamar and Grandview Elementary schools. Farmers can once again come to the corner of Mill Street and Telford Road, near Telford Diner, from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday to fill large tanks for their livestock.
Johnson City
Crews with the Johnson City Water and Sewer Services Department have responded to more than 300 service calls since Friday, according to Johnson City Public Information Specialist Ann Marie French.
The majority of those calls stemmed from private property issues, and current conditions include pumping higher volumes of water than normal due to consumption, customer plumbing issues and non-surfacing breaks on our system, French said. The Water and Sewer Services Department is currently able to meet system demands and maintain water in storage tanks.
“Thankfully, the water line breaks we’ve seen on the city’s side have resulted in minimal disruption of service to a limited number of customers,” French said. “Crews repaired six breaks (Monday) and one (Tuesday). We expect to continue to have higher than normal service calls throughout the week despite rising temperatures. This continues to be an evolving event for water systems across the state, small and large, including ours.”
