A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night on train tracks in west Johnson City, police said in a news release.
About 9:40 p.m., police were called to the tracks adjacent to McKinley Road, where Norfolk Southern Railway had reported striking a victim with a train. First responders arrived to find the woman deceased.
The victim’s vehicle was found near the scene at a section between crossings.
Police later identified the victim as Linda S. Brandon, 48, Johnson City.
In a statement, a Norfolk Southern spokesman said the eastbound train struck the woman around 9:30 p.m. There were no reported injuries to the train crew or damage to the train.
Both police and the railway said the investigation was continuing Thursday. Police later said foul play was not suspected in Brandon’s death.