Update: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a drowning at South Holston Lake.
As reported yesterday, the sheriff's office responded to a drowning near the Highway 421 bridge on South Holston Lake.
The deceased has been identified as Micah Montgomery, age 16, of Bristol, Tennessee.
"Investigators spoke to witnesses and this incident is an unfortunate accident," a Monday afternoon news release states. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."
Previous story:
The body of a male was pulled from South Holston Lake on Sunday, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
The release said the sheriff's office received a call about 4 p.m. regarding a possible drowning on the lake. A search was performed and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body of a male from the water, the release said.
The identity of the victim was not being released Sunday pending notification of kin.