As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, multiple agencies were still on the scene of an uncontained fire near Garland Road in Unicoi.
According to Tennessee Department of Agriculture Forestry Technician James Heaton, the fire had spread roughly 25 to 30 acres across steep, rocky slopes.
The U.S. Forest Service and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry are leading the effort to contain the fire. Heaton said the two departments were working together to establish and execute a containment plan for the fire.
“We’re still working on getting our containment lines in place,” Heaton said. “We still have a plan, we still have an idea on what we’re going to do. We haven’t got our box completed yet, but we are still connecting our box around the fire.”
According to a press release from the town of Unicoi Police Department, Unicoi Police Chief Nick Hughes and another officer were first on the scene. Unicoi, Southside, West Carter and Central Fire Departments were also on scene. The release states that there were around 50 first responders working on controlling the fire.
Heaton said he hoped the fire would be at least partially contained by Wednesday night.
“We hope to have a box of some sort today, but there is no guarantee,” Heaton said. “That’s based on the fire activity, the weather and what unfolds this evening. But we have to have at least partial containment today.”
Heaton said responders are watching the structures near the fire but that none were in immediate danger. Heaton also said the start of the fire is currently under investigation.
Previously reported:
