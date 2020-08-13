The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted on social media Thursday evening asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Allen Boy McGee to contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Previously reported:
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office request the public’s assistant is locating a missing person.
Allen Boy McGee, age 67, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 6, in the Butler area of Johnson County.
McGee has no known medical issues.
He could be traveling in a red 2020 Kia Soul, TN Registration 8R2 -8J1.
If you have any information regarding this missing person, please contact Investigator Shawn Brown at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761.