Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended the state's emergency order on Tuesday through October 30, though all business restrictions and limits on the size of gatherings will be lifted.
“COVID-19 is still a serious problem and I encourage every Tennessean to continue social distancing and doing their part to make wise choices and help mitigate the spread of the virus,” Lee said in a statement.
The governor’s announcement comes as the novel coronavirus-related death toll in Northeast Tennessee rose, with seven more fatalities reported on Tuesday, though the region’s active case count has fallen in recent days.
According to Johnson City Press data, Northeast Tennessee has 155 estimated active cases per 100,000 people in the region, compared to about 210 per 100,000 across the state.
The governor’s order will extend local mayors’ authority to issue mask mandates through October 30, and lift remaining restrictions on business and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with state-run health departments. Lee also extended the executive order allowing electronic government meetings through October 28.
“As our national state of emergency continues, I'll extend Tennessee’s state of emergency for 30 days,” Lee said during a press conference announcing the extension.
In response to the governor’s order, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy extended the county's mask mandate to match the state’s executive order, saying some business leaders asked him to extend it.
“Continuing to wear face coverings will help keep our businesses and schools open, as well as enable us to continue football on Friday nights,” Grandy said in an emailed statement. “We need to work together to support and protect each other as we move forward.”
Tuesday's COVID-19 analysis
Northeast Tennessee counties reported seven new novel coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday as low testing numbers led to fewer new cases and a drop in active cases.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 43 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 8,892.
- 172 total deaths. Seven new deaths reported on Tuesday: Two each in Greene, Hawkins and Washington counties, and one in Johnson County.
- 87 new projected inactive cases for a total of 7,929.
- 791 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 1, Greene 3, Hancock 0, Hawkins 4, Johnson 3, Sullivan 11, Unicoi 3, Washington 18.
- Active cases by county: Carter 72, Greene 78, Hancock 2, Hawkins 74, Johnson 104, Sullivan 208, Unicoi 21, Washington 232.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee counties reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the region's toll to 172 — 83 of which have occurred in September, already the deadliest month of the pandemic in the region. Greene, Hawkins and Washington counties each reported two new deaths, while rural Johnson County reported one more. Greene County still has the most deaths with 46, followed by Washington County with 38. Sullivan (33), Carter (28) and Hawkins (20) all have more than 20 deaths, while the trio of Hancock (3), Johnson (3) and Unicoi (1) counties account for seven total deaths.
With the increase in deaths and cases considered inactive came a substantial decrease in active cases, which fell by 51 in the upper eight counties. No county reported an increase in active cases, though Hancock and Unicoi totals remained flat from Monday. Greene County (-13) saw the largest drop in active cases. Washington County (232) continues to lead the region in active infections, followed by Sullivan (208) and Johnson (104) counties. Projected inactive cases rose by 87, with about 89% of the region's cases considered inactive.
The region also reported 43 new cases for the second straight day, though testing remained down again and the positive test rate held above 10%. After just 389 new tests reported yesterday (with a 12.34% positive test rate), the region reported 412 new tests on Tuesday with a 10.68% positive test rate. Only one county, Washington, conducted more than 100 tests.
Last week, the region averaged 1,479 tests per day — down to just 400.5 through two days this week. From Sept. 1-26, the region averaged 1,092.37 tests per day.
Lee said during Tuesday's briefing that the state learned on Tuesday they would be receiving 150,000 rapid tests from the federal government, though there was not yet any distribution plan in place. Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said many people have called the tests a "game changer."
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported increases across the board with the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, on ventilators and in intensive care increasing from Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, Ballad had 67 (+4) hospitalized patients, of which 16 (+2) were in intensive care and eight (+1) were on ventilators. Tuesday's increase comes after a drop across the board on Monday that followed a rapid increase in ICU and ventilator patients at the end of last week. On Friday, there were 70 hospitalizations with 16 ICU patients and 12 on ventilators.
There were four new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday, one more than reported on Monday after a weekend spike led to 14 new hospitalizations. New hospitalizations were added in Carter (+1), Greene (+2) and Johnson (+1) counties.
School-age children
A case reported Tuesday in Washington County among those 5-18 years old was the only new case in the region in that age group. Just under 10% of the region's cases have been diagnosed in school-age children.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case count continued to fall on Monday, down to 17 from the 19 reported on Friday. Thursday's 29 cases was a peak for the university. The number of people quarantined in ETSU housing also fell, down three to 33. Of the 218 cases diagnosed since late June, 201 are considered inactive.
There have been 101 cases diagnosed since classes returned in late August.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home VA facility reported two more deaths on Tuesday, the first increase in fatalities since last Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths associated with Mountain Home to 27.
Active cases, meanwhile, continued their upward trend and reached 53 on Tuesday, up 14 from Friday. Over the last several weeks, the number of active cases attributed to Mountain Home was stable in the upper-30s to high-40s. A total of 470 cases have been attributed to Mountain Home, with 390 considered inactive.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 879 new cases for a total of 194,611 since tracking began in March. 187,197 confirmed and 7,414 probable.
- 31 new deaths reported for a total of 2,420.
- 177,945 projected inactive cases.
- 795 hospitalizations as of Monday, up 27 from Sunday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 12,958 new tests for a total of 2.85 million.
Analysis
Active cases in the state dropped by more than 1,000 on Tuesday, down to 14,246 — the second lowest total reported since the state changed how inactive cases are calculated on Sept. 3. The current low was 14,081 set on Sept. 24.
There were fewer than 1,000 new cases reported across the state for the second straight day, though that number should be expected to pick up in the coming days. Since the beginning of the month, three of the four weeks have started with at least two days of fewer than 1,000 new cases before picking up later in the week.
There were 31 new deaths reported, bringing the two-day total to 43 this week.