Washington County remains in a state of emergency as work continues to repair water lines.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Jonesborough Utility Department Crews have repaired at least 19 leaks since Monday morning and are working 24 hours a day to combat the issue as Washington County has declared a state of emergency.

According to a press release sent out by the town, some of those were smaller, lateral leaks, and utility workers are seeing an encouraging improvement in tank levels.

