A chemical reaction at Nuclear Fuel Services sent two employees to the hospital on Monday, according to a press release from the company.
The release states that the facility experienced a minor chemical reaction during “routine inventory activities” at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
According to the release, five employees were exposed to fumes as a result of the chemical reaction. Three of the employees were treated on-site while two were transported to the Unicoi County Hospital. All five were wearing personal protection equipment, according to the news release.
NFS said there was no impact to the public, environment or facilities and that the facility was not evacuated following the incident. NFS also said the chemical reaction took place in a contained area of the plant.
The release states that NFS activated their Emergency Response Organization, which includes representatives from across the site, at the beginning of the incident to “ensure appropriate response was initiated as details were gathered.”
The Johnson City Press requested a recording of the 911 call from NFS about the incident. In the recording, a female caller identifying themselves as NFS requests an ambulance for a “potential reaction.”
“We have a potential reaction that’s taking place,” the caller said. “I don’t know the specifics but we may have some injured individuals.”
Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services Director Adam Copas said his agency received the 911 call for service at NFS at roughly 10:40 a.m.
Copas said on the initial call NFS could not provide the number of patients or the types of injuries sustained so the agency prepared a response for the worst.
“We had neighboring counties to provide assistance if we needed it and then notified the local hospital system,” said Copas. “And then once we arrived on scene and started to disseminate information we transported two victims outside the plant. The rest of the victims were treated inside by their on-site medical team.”
No further information was released concerning the extent of the injuries sustained by the NFS employees.
Copas also said that at no point was Unicoi County EMS told that the situation was a drill.
“It was not a drill whatsoever,” Copas said.
A spokesperson for the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration said that TOSHA is working with NFS to determine if any of the injuries sustained by the employees meet TOSHA’s reporting criteria.
