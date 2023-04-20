Update: In a statement to our sister paper, The Tomahawk, former Tennessee House of Representatives Scotty Campbell (R) Senate District 3 apologized and expressed his thoughts on what has made headlines across the state.
"I apologize to my family, my friends, and those who misunderstood my intentions," Campbell said.
To those he represented, Campbell stated, "I am honored to have been able to represent the people of Northeast Tennessee and am proud of the good things we were able to do for Tennesseans."
Previous story:
Scotty Campbell, the state representative from House District 3, which is made up of Johnson County and parts of Carter, Sullivan and Hawkins counties, resigned abruptly Thursday afternoon, a Republican Caucus spokesperson said.
Campbell submitted his resignation to House Speaker Cameron Sexton, according to House Republican Caucus Deputy Press Secretary Josh Cross.
A Republican based in Mountain City, Campbell was found to have violated the House's policy against sexual harassment by the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee of the Ethics Committee on March 29, after a complaint was filed against him.
Upon learning of Campbell's resignation, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter issued a statement:
"While we are just learning of the events that have transpired which have resulted in the resignation by State Representative Scotty Campbell, our office will work with our County Commission regarding the appointment of the individual who will complete the term on behalf of Johnson County. The public will be notified of the process and of any pending meetings regarding this matter."