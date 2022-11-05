United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, along with the United Ways of Tennessee, has launched Tennessee Benefit Kitchen.
According to the United Way, every year 103 million Americans leave $80 billion in public benefits unclaimed, and the United Way is committed to ensuring that struggling families in Tennessee are aware of the benefits they qualify for and know how to apply for them.
Tennessee Benefit Kitchen is a free screener that Tennesseans can use to determine eligibility for several tax credits and many federal, state and local public benefits — and to access the application sites.
Tennessee residents can text “Benefits” to 211-211, and they receive a screener that takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete. Once completed, they immediately receive notice of tax credits and benefits for which they are eligible, along with the links to apply to each benefit. The tax credits and benefits covered in the screener currently include:
• Food Stamps
• Cash Assistance
• Women Infants and Children
• Head Start
• School Meals
• Child Care Assistance
• TennCare
• Affordable Care Act for adults and children
• Children’s Health Insurance Program
• County Medical Services
• Home Energy Assistance
• Lifeline
• Child Tax Credit
• Childcare Tax Credit
• Earned Income Tax Credit
“United Way is excited about this initiative to support households that are struggling with basic necessities. It is a powerful tool to help families thrive financially and obtain available resources to sustain their needs and improve their lives,” said Mary Graham, president of UWTN. “We know many Tennesseans are not aware of all the benefits available to them, let alone how and where to apply. This service makes it easier for them, improving the quality of life throughout our communities.”
“This will be a much-needed addition to our Financial Empowerment Center,” said Leslie Salling, director of United Way of East Tennessee Highlands. “Our Financial Empowerment Center provides access to financial coaches through Appalachian Opportunity Fund, access to online job searches, applications, and interviews. Anyone living or working in Carter, Washington or Johnson County can utilize this service.”
Contact United Way at (423) 220-1229 to schedule an appointment.
Staff will help Tennessee residents complete the screening on a web application of Benefit Kitchen, which is translatable into many languages. Where such services are in place, the web-based, counselor-supported version enables United Way and its partner agencies to work with clients not only on completing the screener, but also on completing the applications for benefits. It also allows them to identify and prepare clients for budget changes that impact benefit eligibility, known as benefit cliffs and curves.
“United Way works to support both Tennesseans living in poverty, as well as ALICE households — ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained, Employed. These households are often our essential workers, but they’re still having a hard time making ends meet. We are offering Tennessee Benefit Kitchen so those in our state can receive the unclaimed benefits they have earned,” said Matt Marshall, UWTN board chair.
About Tennessee ALICE
ALICE is deep research, shining a light on the challenges ALICE households face. UWTN and its member local United Ways use this cost-of-living data to find collaborative solutions to our communities’ biggest problems.
Equipped with this data, we convene, advocate and innovate to promote financial stability. The next ALICE highlights report focuses on Veterans and will be released in November of 2022, and our next “full” ALICE report will be released by close of April 2023. The current ALICE report can be found here: ALICE in Focus on Children | United Ways of Tennessee (uwtn.org).
About Benefit Kitchen
Benefit Kitchen builds benefit eligibility tools that help nonprofit agencies connect low-income families to federal, state and local benefits. To learn more, link here: http://benefitkitchen.com.