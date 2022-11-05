United Way logo

United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, along with the United Ways of Tennessee, has launched Tennessee Benefit Kitchen.

According to the United Way, every year 103 million Americans leave $80 billion in public benefits unclaimed, and the United Way is committed to ensuring that struggling families in Tennessee are aware of the benefits they qualify for and know how to apply for them.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video