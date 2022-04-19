Andy Slagle has resigned from his position as chief of the Unicoi Police Department, according to town officials.
Slagle served as the chief since the department’s formation in 2019. Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said Slagle resigned from the position after he accepted a job with the Erwin Police Department.
“There was some time pressure, time crunch, for him to move into that spot, so he left a whole lot faster than I would have liked, but he has done a great job to leave this police force of really dedicated guys,” Bullen said.
Jay Elliott, an investigator who has served with the department since 2019, will serve as the department’s interim police chief. Bullen said she hoped to have the permanent position advertised as early as next week and that she hoped to have the position filled by the end of May.
Bullen also said that despite Slagle’s departure, when it comes to serving the town, it’s business as usual for members of the department.
“(Slagle) couldn’t have left a better brotherhood of people,” Bullen said. “They’re all in, they believe in what they do, they want to keep our police department and I do too.”
