Town of Unicoi officials gathered to cut the ribbon on the new Unicoi Emergency Medical Services annex building on Monday.

The building will allow the Unicoi County EMS to station an ambulance inside the town of Unicoi. Unicoi County EMS Director Adam Copas said the new annex could cut ambulance response times by as much as half in some instances for town residents.

