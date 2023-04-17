Town of Unicoi officials gathered to cut the ribbon on the new Unicoi Emergency Medical Services annex building on Monday.
The building will allow the Unicoi County EMS to station an ambulance inside the town of Unicoi. Unicoi County EMS Director Adam Copas said the new annex could cut ambulance response times by as much as half in some instances for town residents.
“It’s a great benefit,” Copas said. “From a geographical standpoint, we put a station in the second most highly populated area inside Unicoi County, which is going to improve response times for the folks in the Limestone Cove community and the town of Unicoi and those closer to the Okolona side of things, and in some instances it will improve our response times by greater than 50% based on the call location.”
Town of Unicoi officials said that having an EMS annex in their part of the county has been one of their goals for some time. Last spring, the town used American Rescue Plan Act funding to achieve that goal.
“Those of us who have served on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the town of Unicoi have dreamed about a building like this out here to serve the citizens that live out on this end of the town, and it has come to fruition,” Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said.
The town purchased the former Buffalo Valley Golf Course maintenance building from Johnson City last spring for $210,000 and has spent roughly $80,000 renovating the building to allow EMS to staff it. The renovations included adding a kitchen, shower and sleeping quarters to the building.
“It turned out really good, we’ve had a lot of good people help us with it, and I think it turned out great,” Unicoi Vice Mayor Roger Cooper said. “And the biggest thing is it’s going to cut response time tremendously.”