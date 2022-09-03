Unicoi County is putting the $3.7 million in grant money it received from the American Rescue Plan to work on water infrastructure.
County officials, alongside Erwin Utilities and Unicoi Water Utilities District, identified six water infrastructure projects that were able to be completed with the funding.
“We’ve been working on this for at least 18 months, and we got together with Erwin Utilities and Unicoi Water Utilities District and each were asked to identify infrastructure projects that would benefit them the most,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely.
Erwin Utilities will take on the following projects:
South Industrial Lift Station Replacement
The South Industrial Drive Lift Station will be replaced. According to a county document, the lift station has lost pumping capacity due to aging and worn parts. A falling metallic pump well at the station also poses a safety hazard. The document states that the replacement will restore the pumping capacity and increase reliability. The repairs will cost roughly $562,565.
Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements
The wastewater treatment plant in Unicoi County is in need of improvements to increase the reliability of the wastewater treatment plant, improve regulatory compliance and reduce the risk of negative economic impact due to equipment failures. The improvements will upgrade the anaerobic digester at a cost of $685,567.
Rock Creek Basin Interceptor
Erwin Utilities will replace a portion of the sewer interceptor to increase its size to help prevent sewer overflows. Currently, a 15-inch line runs from North Indian Creek Basin and a 12-inch line runs from the Rock Creek Basin which flows into a 12-inch Rock Creek Basin Interceptor. The project would increase the line size of the interceptor to 18 inches. The improvements will cost $792,146.
Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation
The county’s sanitary sewer collection system is in need of replacement to avoid sewer system overflows. As a result, the project will replace and repair the failing sewer mains, sewer manholes and sewer service connections within the sewer basins. The project is estimated to cost $1,042,657.
Unicoi Water Utilities District will complete the following projects:
Water Line Repairs
According to a county document, the utility district will replace 1,080 feet of asbestos cement line with newer high density Polyethylene piping at Amber Drive, Ginger Court, Marbleton Road, Pleasant Hill Drive, Sun Tree Road, Wildwood Point, Memrose Lane and Ginger Lane. The project will also reconnect service to a new line which has already been installed. The project will cost $1,069,88.
Asset Management Plan
The project would create an asset management plan for the Unicoi Water Utilities District as required by Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The plan will include a Capital Improvement Plan, digital mapping of the system, and an infrastructure replacement/demand reduction plan.