Unicoi County Search and Rescue is giving back to their community by helping to keep one of Unicoi County’s most popular outdoor attractions in good condition.
UCSAR announced on Friday that it is now the primary trail sponsor for the Pinnacle Mountain Fire Tower Trail in Unicoi. As the trail’s primary sponsor, UCSAR will work with the U.S. Forest Service to keep the trail clean and maintained. The sponsorship was made possible through a partnership between UCSAR, the Forest Service and the town of Unicoi.
“What we hope to do with the trail is obviously keep it clean, free of debris, graffiti, downed trees, anything like that, wash outs,” UCSAR Public Information Officer Andrew Harris said. “We’ll be maintaining the top of the trail as well. There’s some great areas to get up there to explore, walk around, and we want to make sure those are free of weeds or anything like that.”
UCSAR formed in 2019, and since then, the nonprofit group composed of unpaid volunteers has been trained in swiftwater rescue, K-9 tracking and rope rescue and has assisted with searches across the region. Last year, the team also partnered with Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services to get several of its members certified in rendering emergency medical aid.
“We have now eight fully certified EMRs on our team, emergency medical responders, so if you think about the EMS chain of command, we can go in and help any sort of patient or subject in the back country at that point and extract them and get them to safety when that need arises,” Harris said.
Town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said having UCSAR makes the Pinnacle Trail and other outdoor recreational points in Unicoi County safer for those who use them.
“There’s every level of hiker, and we want the trails to be available for that, but we’ve got to have this backup,” Bullen said. “People need to feel safe venturing out on our trails, and Unicoi County has an incredible safety net system.”
For more information on UCSAR, visit unicoisar.org.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.