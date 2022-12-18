The Unicoi County School System is partnering with East Tennessee State University to help give students who have experienced trauma the tools they need to succeed.
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) are described by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as potentially traumatic events that happen to children under the age of 18, such as experiencing or witnessing violence or neglect or growing up in an environment where substance abuse and mental health problems are present.
The Resilient Schools Project, a partnership between Unicoi County Schools, ETSU’s Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis department and the Strong BRAIN Institute, will help Unicoi County school administrators identify what resources they can provide to students who have experienced ACES.
“It’s to help educators be equipped with the tools necessary to be able to recognize when a student has experienced trauma or ACES and be equipped to meet them where they are,” said Regina Harrell, Unicoi County Schools health coordinator.
According to a press release from ETSU, the ELPA department and SBI will be providing training, coaching and assessment tips to help Unicoi County Schools staff teach students how to respond to traumatic life events and will “make resources available to design and implement a continuum of support from elementary through high school that will serve as a model for other school districts in Tennessee.”
“There is a lot of brain science that goes behind the Resilient Schools Project,” said Harrell.
Prior to the Resilient Schools Project, Unicoi County Schools had already taken steps to help students who have experienced trauma in their lives.
Last year, Unicoi Elementary School was designated as a trauma-informed school. UES administrators participated in a two-year training program through the state that teaches them how to implement trauma-informed strategies to support their students.
“Last year they received a designation as a trauma-informed school, which we’re very, very proud of, and so that was a great place to springboard from for this partnership with ETSU,” said Harrell.
This year, Unicoi County Schools have also hired three student advocates who will work to build relationships with students and identify who may be facing barriers to their education, such as an ACE, and help eliminate those barriers.
“Their focus is on building relationships which ties hand in hand with everything around the Resilient Schools Project,” Harrell said.
The Resilient Schools Project is a five-year initiative that those involved hope will become a model for schools across the state.
“I think we all have a role to play in supporting our students’ non-academic needs, and we have a responsibility to help bring about change,” Harrell said.