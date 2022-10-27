UCPL TOP Grant

Unicoi County Public Library Board of Directors members and Director Suzy Bomgardner were presented with a TOP grant by Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Senator Steve Sutherland on Thursday.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Sen. Steve Sutherland presented the Unicoi County Public Library with a Training Opportunities for the Public grant on Thursday.

The grant will go toward purchasing a solar-powered charging station outside the library, five mobile hotspots that will be available for checkout from the library and several technology classes to help serve the homeschooling community in Unicoi County.

