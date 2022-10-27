Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Sen. Steve Sutherland presented the Unicoi County Public Library with a Training Opportunities for the Public grant on Thursday.
The grant will go toward purchasing a solar-powered charging station outside the library, five mobile hotspots that will be available for checkout from the library and several technology classes to help serve the homeschooling community in Unicoi County.
“Libraries are all about access and so this is gives us an access point so we can spread that,” said Unicoi County Public Library Director Suzy Bomgardner. “This is a tangible way that our state can back us in providing better access to all our community.”
The TOPS grant is awarded annually. Last year, the UCPL used the funding they received to provide technology and job readiness skills.
Hargett and Sutherland presented the $4,898 check to Bomgardner and members of the library’s board of directors.
“These are your tax dollars coming back home to you,” said Hargett. “They’re not my dollars. They’re your dollars coming back here. So we’re delighted to be able to do it.”
Sutherland said the TOPS grant would help provide access to technology to both community members and those visiting the region.
“It’s going to help people stay connected,” said Sutherland. “We’re in a rural area where we have a lot of mountains, and now they can come down and say come off the Appalachian Trail and use the services.”
Bomgardner said she was grateful to the state for awarding the library the grant.
“This grant is going to go a long way in supporting our community,” said Bomgardner.