Morgan Olson will serve as the Unicoi County Public Library's new director beginning in June.

The little library with the big heart will welcome a new director starting next month.

Morgan Olson will officially assume the role of Unicoi County Public Library director on June 5. Olson currently works for the Sullivan County library system where she serves as the branch manager for the main branch in Blountville.

