The little library with the big heart will welcome a new director starting next month.
Morgan Olson will officially assume the role of Unicoi County Public Library director on June 5. Olson currently works for the Sullivan County library system where she serves as the branch manager for the main branch in Blountville.
“I am thrilled to be taking on the role as director of UCPL and leading such a vital community resource,” Olson said. “Libraries play such a huge role in literacy, learning and bringing people together. I look forward to working with the talented staff, library board and the community of Unicoi County to ensure that this library continues to provide outstanding services, programs and resources to anyone who walks through our doors or meets us out in the community.”
UCPL Board President Cathy Griffith said Olson was chosen for the job because of her experience working with libraries that are similar in size to the UCPL as well as her enthusiasm for public libraries.
“We are excited to welcome Morgan Olson to UCPL,” said UCPL Board President Cathy Griffith. “Morgan brings to the position a desire to provide meaningful library service to our community. She said in her interview that she likes to ‘meet people where they are’ whether it is in the library building or through outreach in the community.”