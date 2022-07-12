The Unicoi County Public Library is ending its summer reading program with a party this Saturday and everyone’s invited.
The UCPL’s end-of-summer reading luau will feature a variety of family-friendly activities. Party-goers do not have to have participated in the summer reading program.
“We plan a big smorgasbord of events to culminate into this one large family opportunity,” said UCPL Children and Teen Services Librarian Suzy Bomgardner.
The UCPL’s end-of-summer reading luau will include a touch-a-truck opportunity, vendors, crafts, games, a watermelon eating contest and more. The ASPIRE book bus will also be on-site during the party.
The summer reading grand prize winners in each age category will also be announced at the event.
“Reading by itself is rewarding enough, however if you incentivize it, it really helps people latch on to that,” said UCPL Director Selena Harmon.
Summer reading was initiated as a way to help prevent students from falling behind academically during the summer months, however Harmon said the program has evolved into much more than that. The seven-week program includes programming for everyone from preschoolers to adults.
“It’s a celebration of literacy, but it also gives people the opportunity to see what a 21st-century public library is, what we offer and what we’ve evolved into,” said Harmon. “It’s not just a shell with books. We’re a family-oriented, community-minded establishment.”
During the party, the UCPL will also be holding a basement book sale. Patrons can fill up a bag of books that have been previously weeded from the library’s collection for $5. The sale will feature books across a variety of genres including children’s books.
The UCPL’s end-of-summer reading luau will take place at the library on July 16 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.