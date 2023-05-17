The Unicoi County Public Library is accepting registrations for this year’s summer reading program.
Summer reading is a program designed to help encourage children to continue to read and learn during the summer months when school is not in session.
The Unicoi County Public Library is accepting registrations for this year’s summer reading program.
Summer reading is a program designed to help encourage children to continue to read and learn during the summer months when school is not in session.
“Summer reading is a program that all libraries do every summer,” said UCPL Children’s Librarian Hannah Garst. “It’s really to encourage families and kids specifically to stay in that mindset of reading so they do not hit what’s called the summer slide where they get behind those couple of months of not being in school.”
The theme of UCPL’s summer reading program is “All Together Now.”
“So the main thing for the summer is All Together Now, but each week we are going to take a look at individual aspects of togetherness,” Garst said. “We are going to focus on family one week, another week we will focus on friendships, teamwork, local community, global citizenship and an African word called Ubuntu. Ubuntu is a really special word that means ‘I am who I am because of who you are.’ And really, we become the people we are because of the community that we grow up in and the family we grow up in and the friends that we make.”
Library patrons can register for the summer reading program and log the hours they spend reading over the summer months. At the end of the program, four prizes will be given out to those who read the most over the summer, and all participants will be entered into a drawing for four more prizes.
In addition to logging reading hours, there will also be a variety of programming for all ages at the library as part of summer reading. Garst said that while many people associate summer reading with children, summer reading is actually for people of all ages.
“It’s really cool that the library is able to offer so many things for families to do, and even if you are not a family because we have just adult programs as well,” Garst said. “And the really amazing thing is that all of our programs are completely free for our community. So we have things for children, we have things for teens, we have things for adults and then we also have programming for families.”
The UCPL summer reading program begins June 1 and ends July 22. Patrons can register for summer reading by going to ucpl.readsquared.com, by calling the library at (423) 743-6533 or by visiting the library in person.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering both Johnson City and Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.