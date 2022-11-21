ERWIN — Thanksgiving is about showing appreciation, and one Unicoi County resident is showing his appreciation to local law enforcement this year.
JP Metcalf handed out Thanksgiving turkeys to Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department employees on Monday as a way to thank them for their service.
“He offered to buy each employee a turkey for Thanksgiving,” Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said. “And as high as inflation is and everything, that was a huge contribution on his part and it means the world to me and my department.”
Metcalf said the turkeys were his way of thanking the employees for all they do for the county.
“This is not something just for charity as much as it is just appreciation for our officers for what they do day in and day out,” Metcalf said. “It seems like they are always giving.”
Officers and other employees gathered outside the Sheriff’s Department to claim their bird. Metcalf purchased around 80 turkeys to give away to the officers and their families.
Hensley said he and his employees appreciated the gift, but more than that, it made them feel appreciated.
“Law enforcement officers — they don’t make that much money, and most of them have families and hard times and anything like that goes a long ways,” the sheriff said. “It shows how much we’re appreciated in the community and the job that they’re doing and it’s just awesome that an individual would take it upon his own to come forward and make a contribution like that.”