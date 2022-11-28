featured Unicoi County EMS wins HIREVets Gold Medallion award By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com Kayla Hackney Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Unicoi County’s EMS director said there is a good chance that a veteran will be one of the crew members responding to a medical emergency in the county. Johnson City Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor for employing a large number of veterans.Unicoi County EMS was recently awarded the HIREVets Gold Medallion award. The award recognizes employers who make an effort to recruit, hire and retain those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.EMS Director Adam Copas said roughly 40% of the the medical service’s employees are veterans.“When somebody calls for an ambulance in Unicoi County, chances are there are going to be veterans on the truck there to care for them,” Copas said.Copas said the service applied for the award and received word they had qualified for it earlier this month. This is the first year Unicoi County EMS has won the award.Copas said it was an honor for him to be able to hire and retain such a high number of veterans and said that veterans often already have many of the skills necessary for EMS work.“Anytime that we can hire a veteran and bring them into our workforce or our company, it’s always a great asset,” Copas said.“They come from an environment that’s been well structured. They’re task- and goal-oriented, they understand standards, they understand work ethic,” the director said.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ems Adam Copas Unicoi County Work Hirevets Gold Medallion Award Veteran Employer Kayla Hackney Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Kayla Hackney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR