Unicoi County’s EMS director said there is a good chance that a veteran will be one of the crew members responding to a medical emergency in the county.

Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor for employing a large number of veterans.

Unicoi County EMS was recently awarded the HIREVets Gold Medallion award. The award recognizes employers who make an effort to recruit, hire and retain those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

