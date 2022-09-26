Unicoi County Commission

Unicoi County Commissioners Jamie Harris and Brian Delp during Monday's commission meeting.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The Unicoi County Commission voted to increase pay for sheriff’s department employees during their meeting Monday.

Commissioners voted to increase hourly pay for correctional officers from $12.38 to $15 and increase pay for road officers to $18. Sergeants in the sheriff’s department will receive $20 an hour. Sergeants were boosted by $2 an hour and road officers by $3 to open discussion on the proposed increase.

