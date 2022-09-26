The Unicoi County Commission voted to increase pay for sheriff’s department employees during their meeting Monday.
Commissioners voted to increase hourly pay for correctional officers from $12.38 to $15 and increase pay for road officers to $18. Sergeants in the sheriff’s department will receive $20 an hour. Sergeants were boosted by $2 an hour and road officers by $3 to open discussion on the proposed increase.
Commissioner John Mosley opened discussion by making a motion to increase pay for correctional officers and sergeants by $2 an hour and road officers by $3. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Jamie Harris. The motion would give the employees a smaller raise than the one requested by the sheriff’s department.
Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Frank Rogers addressed the commission about the raise. Rogers said low pay is one of the main reasons the department is understaffed.
“We have to operate this jail,” Rogers said. “And there’s a huge financial repercussion as a result of losing certification. And I’m sounding the alarm. Caution — we are in danger of losing certification if we become undermanned. It’s as simple as this — we pay our jailers $12.38 an hour. Washington County pays them $17.40. This is an agency we are losing people to.”
Commissioners Jason Harris and Wayne Edwards raised concerns about the yearly recurring costs of the raise. Rogers suggested increasing the amount of state inmates held in the county jail to raise revenue and help offset the cost of the raise.
“Fifteen dollars is still far less than the agencies that surround us where we’re losing people to now,” Rogers said. “We feel like it’s critical to maintain jail certification and operations to maintain these employees and we’re offering everything we can to try and offset the cost. But it is imminent. There is going to be a recurring cost and we understand that.”
Jason Harris and Edwards also raised concerns that the department’s employee retention issues were not caused by the pay.
Mosley stated he had talked to roughly six ex-sheriff’s department employees over several years and three had reported leaving because of the pay. Jason Harris said he had also talked to several ex-employees but had heard pay listed as the reason for leaving far less often.
Commissioner Cody Scott asked Rogers directly if he believed granting the department their requested raises would fix the department’s employee retention issue.
“I do,” Rogers said. “I think that it in combination with other safeguards that we’ve put into place as far as contractual agreements with new hires that we’re hiring and sending to the police academy will help retain them.”
Mosley amended his motion to give the sheriff’s department employees the raise amount requested by the sheriff. The amended motion was seconded by Jamie Harris and approved 7-2 with Jason Harris and Edwards voting no.
Also during the meeting, Commissioner Loren Thomas was elected to serve as the commission’s chairman. Jamie Harris was elected to serve as vice chairman. Both were elected unanimously.
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will take place Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.