Unicoi County commissioners voted to approve a health services agreement with Southern Health Partners Inc. to provide health care service for Unicoi County Jail inmates during their meeting on Monday.
The commission voted in April 2021 to enter into a one-year contract with Southern Health Partners. In addition to providing health care services for inmates, the company also offers the county bill-scrubbing services and the ability to build a cost pool that can be drawn from to pay for services.
“The new group that we had come in starting June of last year has been a tremendous saving to the county,” Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely said.
The price of services would be $260,402 annually or $21,700 monthly, and the agreement would raise the county’s current cost pool limit from $30,000 to $50,000 annually.
“That pool is used for anyone who has to go outside for treatment or anything,” Evely said. “We had it set up, that initial pool, for $30,000 for the first year to see how it went and we’re already at $34,000 and we still have three months left.”
Money in the county’s cost pool can be rolled over into the next year or can be withdrawn and returned to the county’s general fund.
The motion to approve the agreement was made by commissioner Stephen Hendrix and seconded by commissioner Marie Rice. The motion passed unanimously with commissioner John Mosley absent.
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will be May 23 at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.