The Unicoi County Commission voted on Monday to install a new electric vehicle charging station in the parking lot adjacent to the men’s jail.
The charging station would be paid for by a grant received by Erwin Utilities from the Tennessee Valley Authority. The station would be maintained by the TVA for five years.
“We tried to find the right location for that and the jointly owned property between the county and the city would be an ideal location,” Erwin Utilities CEO Lee Brown said. “The parking lot is there and it’s an opportunity to bring that to downtown Erwin. Those people coming through and charging their vehicle can stop and add some additional foot traffic to downtown Erwin.”
The motion to approve the installation of the charger was made by Commissioner Tim Lingerfelt and was seconded by Commissioner Stephen Hendrix. The motion was approved 5 to 4 with commissioners Jamie Harris, Cody Scott, Brian Delp and John Mosley voting no.
“I just don’t support electric cars,” Harris said.
Also during the meeting, the commission heard from Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley on the need for a county maintenance employee position.
Hensley cited several instances where he had trouble resolving issues with plumbing and electrical work within the jail.
“There is something going on all the time,” Hensley said. “We’re having sinks stop up. I called Jamie (Harris) the other night. We got a hold of a guy. I don’t know what the solution is. It’s out of my hands, but we’re going to have to find somebody.”
Commissioner Loren Thomas said the commission would need to see a breakdown of maintenance costs that the various county departments had paid as well as a breakdown of what the position would cost to fill.
The next commission meeting will be held Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.