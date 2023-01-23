Unicoi County Commission

Unicoi County Commissioners Wayne Edwards, Jason Harris and Stephen Hendrix during Monday's meeting.  

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The Unicoi County Commission voted on Monday to install a new electric vehicle charging station in the parking lot adjacent to the men’s jail.

The charging station would be paid for by a grant received by Erwin Utilities from the Tennessee Valley Authority. The station would be maintained by the TVA for five years.

