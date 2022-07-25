The Unicoi County Commission voted to set aside money to make improvements to the county’s water infrastructure system during Monday’s meeting.
The commission voted 8-0 with commissioner Matthew Rice abstaining to set aside $423,393 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to act as a local match for $3.7 million in Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funds allocated to the county.
The funding would go to Erwin Utilities and Unicoi Water Utility District to work on projects deemed most important by the companies.
“Unicoi Water has a lot of older lines that has asbestos, and they’ll be concentrating the amount they’re going to receive to those oldest lines,” said Bubba Evely.
Evely said another project on the list would be to assist the town of Unicoi with its Massachusetts Avenue project.
“They originally had engineers look at it and the lowest estimate to dig the whole line up was $2 million,” said Evely. “Obviously there’s not enough money to do that. But Erwin Utilities has come back with a smaller solution, I guess, by tying the lines in directly and paving that street down through there. They feel that will alleviate a lot of the swag and everything in that street.”
Also during the meeting, the commission voted to approve a new Veterans Service Officer for the county.
Dennis Mull will serve as Unicoi County’s VSO beginning Aug. 1. Mull is a veteran of the United States Army.
“He’s a very decorated veteran and has a real heart for the veterans of our community,” said Evely. “He has been working in some capacity for the VFW and for disabled American Vets, and I think some of the harder cases other VSOs have had, they’ve passed those cases on to Dennis. So he is familiar with the system and how it works.”
Mull addressed the commission about his previous work in assisting veterans.
“I’ve had some very unusual cases,” said Mull. “A plane crash in 1971. The gentleman was not manifested on the aircraft. The VA said, ‘Nope. Sorry.’ We found a newspaper article in South Carolina that listed him as being on that plane, and based on that he is now drawing $2,000 a month from the VA for his disabilities.”
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will be held on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. inside the Unicoi County Courthouse.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.