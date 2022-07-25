Unicoi County Commission

Commissioners Loren Thomas, Jamie Harris and Cody Scott deliberate during Monday’s Unicoi County Commission meeting.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/johnson city press

The Unicoi County Commission voted to set aside money to make improvements to the county’s water infrastructure system during Monday’s meeting.

The commission voted 8-0 with commissioner Matthew Rice abstaining to set aside $423,393 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to act as a local match for $3.7 million in Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funds allocated to the county.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video