The Unicoi County Commission decided not to install new culverts on Tumbling Creek Road during Monday’s meeting.
The new, larger culverts were intended to help prevent the roadway from flooding — something residents of Tumbling Creek Road have been struggling with for years.
However, Road Superintendent Terry Haynes said engineer Gary Tysinger had raised concerns with him that new culverts would direct floodwaters away from the road and into a resident’s home.
“No water has ever gotten into (the resident’s) house that I’m aware of,” Haynes said. "But if we put all the water on that side, it’s going to go into her house.”
Instead of replacing the culverts, Haynes said the road department would upgrade the ditches and replace a different culvert farther down the road.
“(Tysinger) said he believed he would leave it just like it is, upgrade the ditch from the left hand side going up, go below the house and change the culvert out that’s an 18-inch to a 36-inch,” Haynes said.
Because the culverts will not be replaced, the work falls under standard road maintenance and did not require a vote from the commission.
Also during the meeting, the commission approved bonuses for road department, 911, courthouse and sheriff’s department employees.
Each department was voted on separately, and all were approved unanimously except for the sheriff's department.
“I think that as the commission we have really done a lot for the sheriff's department in this county this past year. We gave them a $3,000 raise, and then we gave them pretty much all a raise last month,” Commissioner John Mosley said. “And I don’t think it’s fair to other employees that we give them a bonus also.”
Commissioner Stephen Hendrix said he had gone back and forth with himself on whether to vote to approve the bonus for the sheriff's department as well.
“These dollars were set aside originally to cover what would’ve been our longevity bonuses to begin with,” Hendrix said. “So these were in lieu of using tax dollars to do longevity bonuses. We just increased them for everybody this one time and we removed the longevity option for this current budget cycle. So because of that I feel a little bit better moving forward.”
Ultimately the bonus for the sheriff’s department was approved on a 6 to 3 vote.
The bonuses for all the departments will total $108,000 and will be paid from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The next County Commission meeting will be held on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.